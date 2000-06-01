Trade Shows

The Association Of Crafts And Creative Industries Show
July 28-30, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Association of Crafts and Creative Industries, 1100-H Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville, OH 43701, (888) 360-2224.

America Culinary Federation National Convention
July 28-August 1, Opryland Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee. Contact American Culinary Federation, P.O. Box 3466, St. Augustine, FL 32085, (800) 624-9458.

SNA: The World's Showcase Of Horticulture
August 4-6, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. Wholesale products for nurseries, landscape and design firms. Contact the Southern Nursery Association (SNA), 1827 Powers Ferry Rd., Bldg. 4, #100, Atlanta, GA 30339, (770) 953-3311.

World Shoe Association
August 8-11, Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas. Highlights the latest in show trends from top manufacturers. Contact Western Shoe Association, 20281 S.W. Birch St., #100, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (949) 851-8451.

Health And Fitness Expo And Conference
August 10-12, Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Contact Sal LoSauro, Miller Freeman Sports Group, 1 Penn Plaza, 10th Fl., New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2299.

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market
August 11-14, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. A display of summer and spring lines from manufacturers of outdoor products, goods and services. Contact Gina Ciccarelli, Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-6291.

Memphis Gift & Jewelry Show
August 12-15, Cook Convention Center, Memphis, Tennessee. Trends in jewelry, apparel, gourmet food, and home décor. Contact Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 5111 Academy Dr., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.

MIAC 2000 Trade Show And Conference
August 13-14, Metro Toronto Convention Center, Toronto. Featuring musical instruments, lighting equipment, software and published music. Contact Music Industries Association of Canada (MIAC), 1210 Sheppard Ave., E., #109, Toronto, ON M2K 1E3, (416) 490-1871.

National Hardware Show
August 13-16, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Showcase for products and services in the building industry. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-5662.

SchoolTech Exposition And Conference
August 17-19, Chicago Hilton & Towers, Chicago. Conference on educational technology. Contact Neil Adams with CMP Media, 600 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA 94107, (415) 905-2203.

SportsFest 2000
August 17-20, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Sports collectibles and entertainment festival. Contact Krause Publications, 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990, (877) 746-9757.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
August 19-20, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

