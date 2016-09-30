Tesla

Musk: No More Discounts on New Teslas

In a Twitter message, the CEO said 'corrective action' had been taken on discounting of new vehicles, which 'seems to be limited to a small number of cases.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees in an email to follow company policy of not offering discounts on new cars, responding to some investors' concerns about the practice.

In a Twitter message, Musk said "corrective action" had been taken on discounting of new vehicles, which "seems to be limited to a small number of cases."

Musk's email to employees was included on Wednesday in a response to comments on a Reddit posting of someone questioning the discount policy.

The Tesla boss said, "It is absolutely vital that we adhere to the no negotiation and no discount policy that has been true since we first started taking orders 10 years ago."

Musk said there could be discounts to floor models, vehicles that had been used for testing or those that were damaged in delivery.

"However, there can never -- and I mean never -- be a discount on a new car coming out of the factory in pristine condition, where there is no underlying rationale," he said. Musk was responding to a research note published on Tuesday by analyst Brad Erickson of Pacific Crest Securities that criticized Tesla for offering discounts on Model S sedan inventory cars, not those built-to-order for specific customers, to boost third-quarter sales.

“We found Tesla has been employing a deeper discounting formula to drive sales of inventory models, with all offers expiring this Friday, the last day of the quarter,” Erikson wrote.

Erickson said he "detected aggressive Model S discounting at U.S. sales centers to maximize third-quarter deliveries."

Deliveries for the quarter will be about 22,000, said Erickson, up 90 percent from a year earlier.

Mike Ramsey, automotive analyst with Gartner Inc., said discounts on Model S vehicles have been few, and that it was “inevitable” that the car, which debuted in 2012 and often sells at $100,000, would eventually be discounted.

“There isn’t unlimited demand for $100,000 vehicles,” he said, although he noted that Musk is adamant about no routine discounts for both customers and employees. Musk said in the email that the current quarter "is likely to be the best ever in Tesla history."

Tesla has posted an operating loss in 14 consecutive quarters and negative cash flow since early 2014. It is facing a cash crunch at a time when it seeks to purchase its money-losing sister company, SolarCity Corp.

The average September U.S. new vehicle discount industrywide is about $3,900, the highest since December 2009, J.D. Power said this week.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bill Trott and Dan Grebler)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Tesla

Ex-Tesla Employees Reveal the Worst Parts About Working for the Company

Tesla

Tesla Reveals the Production Version of Its Model Y

Tesla

Tesla's Cybertruck Found Its Way Into a Travis Scott Music Video