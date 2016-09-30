Samsung

D'oh! Now Samsung Washing Machines Are Exploding.

U.S. regulators are warning owners of certain top-load Samsung appliances of 'safety issues.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Samsung is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month.

U.S. regulators are warning owners of certain top-load Samsung washing machines of "safety issues," following reports of exploding appliances. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Samsung are working to address the problem, which may compromise machines built between March 2011 and April 2016.

 

"In rare cases, affected units may experience abnormal vibrations that could pose a risk of personal injury or property damage when washing bedding, bulky, or water-resistant items," Samsung said in a statement.

The warning was released on Thursday -- more than a month after the filing of a federal class-action lawsuit by customers claiming their machines exploded during use.

A washer "exploded with such ferocity that it penetrated the interior wall" of a Texas woman's garage, the suit says. A Georgia woman said it felt and sounded as if "a bomb went off."

Now, Samsung recommends using the delicate cycle when washing heavy items; the lower spin speed lessens any risks due to the washing machine becoming dislodged. There have been no reported incidents while on the reduced cycle.

"It is important to note that Samsung customers have completed hundreds of millions of loads without incident since 2011," the firm said.

Consumers can go online to determine if they have an affected appliance.

Washing machines aren't the only exploding device in Samsung's repertoire: Early this month, the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone was recalled after numerous reports of erupting batteries. The company last week made available 500,000 new Note 7 handsets, identifiable by a small black square on the barcode label and a white sticker with blue letter "S." As of Friday, about half of those 500,000 had been claimed.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Samsung

Get a Refurbished Samsung Chromebook for $100

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold Smartphone Will Set You Back at Least $1,980

Samsung

Samsung Mobile CEO: Note 7 'Was Like Heaven to Hell'