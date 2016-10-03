These 12 Productivity Tools Can Actually Improve Digital Marketing Manager Performance

October 3, 2016 4 min read

The 9 am to 6 pm working hours of the digital marketing manager is hectic: managing the day to day marketing activities, prioritizing the work, organizing the tasks, keeping track on the result of recent campaigns. The list goes on. Use automation, online collaboration and management tools to make good use of your time. Else missing the deadlines becomes a habit.

Most digital marketers rely on the tools to be more efficient. If you are racing against time, use these tools.

Trello:

To begin with, Trello is a simple visual task management tool. Inspired by the concept of Toyota’s Kanban system, users can accomplish daily tasks that are essential. Monitor the list of to do tasks, ongoing tasks, and completed vtasks. Organize the tasks, set the deadlines and assign the cards to the concerned team members. On an individual level, put your ideas, tasks, goals on the online bulletin board. Plus Trello supports integration with popular tools like Slack, Google Drive and GitHub.

Freedly:

In an ever changing digital marketing world, getting updated with the trends and implementing latest techniques is essential to improve ROI. While reading the blogs, we don’t know when time goes by. Feedly organizes all your favourite blog posts in one platform. Put all the RSS Feeds and read at your convenience.

Google Adwords Editor:

This is a time saver. Users can copy/paste the keywords with ease. Finding duplicate keywords, replacing the text, copying and pasting the settings from other campaign are dead simple. In no time users can change the bidding. The best part is you can do changes offline.

Moz Tool:

When you are involved in optimizing a large number of websites, manual auditing and tag optimization take its toll. Just checking the keyword rankings takes one day off. With Moz tool, track the keywords on a weekly basis, identify the on-page SEO issues, implement basic automated suggestions and access comprehensive reports.

Hootsuite:

A real saviour. Updating the Facebook posts, tweeting, scheduling youtube videos, LinkedIn updates can be done on one platform. Social listening by brand keywords and monitoring is quite useful.

Canva:

No need to run behind the designers for small creative. Canva helps to create eye catchy creative. For any urgent social media updates, even nongraphical designer can create decent creative.

Google Analytics:

Scheduled email reports with key metrics. Instead of logging in google analytics dashboard every day we can schedule email by day, week and month.

Rapportive:

Rapportive complements the Gmail to outreach the influencers and bloggers. While composing the email, Rapportive gives the details of LinkedIn, Twitter and other social media profiles.

Boomerang For Gmail:

To get better results in outreaching, send follow up messages. With Boomerang you can schedule follow-up messages, track the responses, and get the reminder for the no reply messages. The new feature respondable let you write engaging emails.

Grammarly:

We may not often write fully fledged detailed content. But on many occasions, we write blurbs for PowerPoint, small mailers, tiny tweets. Grammarly proofreads the content. It reduces the spell mistakes, improves the readability of content.

Passpack:

If there is one common issue all digital marketers face, it’s password management. The naming standard of password differs from one website to the other. Therefore remembering all the passwords is a headache. With Passpack users can manage the passwords online and if required can share with others.

DivvyHq:

You all know how important the content calendar is. Content writers, designers and developers need to sync each other. You find difficulty in managing the project with spreadsheet content calendar. The options are limited. You can share the ideas, set the workflow, collaborate across the teams and prime the process. It keeps everyone in the loop.

With so many tools out there, identify the right tools that can save your time. In the end, time-consuming tasks, lack of collaboration across teams, and weak process hit the overall productivity of digital marketing manager.