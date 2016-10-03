Ensure A Healthier Life With These 5 Apps

October 3, 2016 3 min read

Among the many socio-cultural trends that have come about it is seen that Indians have decided to take health and wellness seriously. Availability and access to information has lead to a transformation in behaviour and we find a majority population disciplined about gym, work out or taking up sports and incorporating a good and healthy diet coupled with monitored medication.

Here is the list of popular mobile apps that have taken up the prominent place in your smartphones.

1. Delivering Medicines To Your Doorstep

This digital platform connects consumers with local pharmacies, helping them to fulfil their need for medication. Launched its services on 9 March 2015, PharmEasy delivers medicines to your doorstep and you can also get diagnostic tests done from the convenience of your home within 24 hours at no delivery cost. It ensures that all orders with a valid prescription shall be serviced. Find labs and book appointments for diagnostics tests and results will be delivered to your doorstep.

Along with this PharmEasy also provides monthly refill and ensures that you don’t run out of medicines. Additionally, with its medicine guide, you can check out the medicine guide to know about the uses, side effects, cheaper substitutes and more. The reminders feature ensures that you never forget to take a medicine dosage.

2. End-to-End Healthcare Solutions On One Platform

Danvanthiri, a mobile healthcare patient friendly app is designed to provide the best medical resources to users. The startup aims to establish Danvanthiri as a one-stop-shop offering a single window access to multiple choices on premier quality and affordable healthcare services in India. Services include end-to-end healthcare solutions on one platform, single window access to organ and blood donors, push notification for GPS enabled medical emergency, including ambulances and patient coordinators.

3. Making Healthcare Affordable

With life expectancy increasing significantly, home health care is becoming mandatory. Be it geriatric care, infant care, paramedics or neurological rehabilitation, home healthcare is entering into the various arena of healthcare segment which can be served at home. Care24, the healthcare Startup that aims to make healthcare available, affordable, accessible and convenient to masses as and when they require. Care 24 is a team of experts that advises the best medical approach that is perfectly in sync with one's requirements.

4. Promoting Mental Wellness

ePsyClinic.com is an online platform that provides mental health care through therapies and counselling services to clients in the comfort of their homes, offices or wherever they may be. It delivers such services through the interactive modern technologies of audio, video, chat and messages.

The USP of startup lies in its fully online and convenient accessibility and its Quality focused private and safe mental health and emotional wellness services. The company aims to consistently promote mental wellness services and provide customer-centric and satisfying experience to its patrons.

5. Connects Consumers With The Best Gyms around them

Fitpass is one stop solution for fitness enthusiasts as it connect consumers with the best gyms and studios around them, giving them unlimited access to lakhs of fitness workouts. With the membership of fitpass, anyone can try different workouts in their suitable locations every day.

Fitpass is a revolutionary monthly membership that gives you the freedom to work out when you want, where you want and how you want in just Rs 999. It has an association with more than 1250 gyms like Gold Gym, Snap Fitness, knock out etc which can provide more than 100000 options with different types of workouts like yoga, dancing, gyming, aerobics, skating, Martial Arts etc.