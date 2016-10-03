Kim Kardashian West Held at Gunpoint in $10 Million Robbery During Paris Fashion Week

October 3, 2016 2 min read

This wasn’t quite how Kim Kardashian West planned to spend her Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian West predicted a week of Balenciaga runway shows and Balmain after parties in Paris with mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Unfortunately, events took a major turn.

Last night, celebrity and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by two men dressed as police officers in a private apartment in Paris, CNN reports.

The concierge of the rented apartment, which is a unit within a private luxury mansion, was threatened with a weapon by five men, handcuffed and forced to open the celebrity’s private unit, the French Interior Ministry said.

Of the five, two men broke into Kardashian West’s bedroom, where they held her at gunpoint and stole up to $10 million worth of cellphones and jewelry.

Her children were not present during the armed robbery, according to People, but a spokeswoman for the celebrity said Kardashian West was “badly shaken but physically unharmed.” No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

So where was hubbie Kanye West during all of this? During a performance at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in New York on Sunday night, West abruptly left the stage after announcing to fans that he had a “family emergency.”

Due to an emergency, Kanye West had to end his performance early. Please get home safely. — The Meadows NYC (@themeadowsnyc) October 3, 2016

Startled, fans thought this was another Kanye West stunt. As it turns out, this was no Taylor Swift jab -- the artist left to console his family.

After speaking with police, Kardashian West left Paris this morning. The suspects are still at large, CNN reports.

