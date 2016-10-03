Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West Held at Gunpoint in $10 Million Robbery During Paris Fashion Week

Armed robbers stole two cellphones and millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the reality TV star. Here's what you can learn from this terrible incident.
Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain | Getty Images
This wasn’t quite how Kim Kardashian West planned to spend her Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian West predicted a week of Balenciaga runway shows and Balmain after parties in Paris with mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Unfortunately, events took a major turn.

Related: Check Out This CIA Operative's 9-Step Hotel Safety Checklist

Last night, celebrity and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by two men dressed as police officers in a private apartment in Paris, CNN reports.

The concierge of the rented apartment, which is a unit within a private luxury mansion, was threatened with a weapon by five men, handcuffed and forced to open the celebrity’s private unit, the French Interior Ministry said.

Of the five, two men broke into Kardashian West’s bedroom, where they held her at gunpoint and stole up to $10 million worth of cellphones and jewelry.

Her children were not present during the armed robbery, according to People, but a spokeswoman for the celebrity said Kardashian West was “badly shaken but physically unharmed.” No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

Related: Kanye West Makes a Surprisingly Important Point About Role Models

So where was hubbie Kanye West during all of this? During a performance at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in New York on Sunday night, West abruptly left the stage after announcing to fans that he had a “family emergency.”

Startled, fans thought this was another Kanye West stunt. As it turns out, this was no Taylor Swift jab -- the artist left to console his family.

After speaking with police, Kardashian West left Paris this morning. The suspects are still at large, CNN reports.

Early this year, former CIA operative Drew Dwyer shared his nine-step hotel safety checklist. You can read his advice here.

