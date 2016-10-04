Worldly Desires: HTC Unveils Its New Flagship Smartphones
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
HTC has unveiled two new smartphones, the HTC Desire 10 Pro and the HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle, both of which feature stunning design and flagship level features. The Desire 10 Pro has a 5.5 inch, 1080p Full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage space and amazing high-resolution cameras. It has a 20MP main camera with preset options like sport mode and night mode, electronic image stabilization to provide smooth videos even with shaky hands, and auto HDR on both the front and rear cameras. Snap your best selfies with the 13MP front camera that features a new 150-degree Selfie Panorama mode.