Style Quotient: Acer Introduces New Swift Series

Style Quotient: Acer Introduces New Swift Series
Image credit: Acer
Acer Swift 3 laptop
Acer has launched the Swift Series, a lineup of lightweight, ultra-thin laptops. The Swift 3 model combines a 14-inch HD or Full HD IPS anti-glare display with 6th or 7th Generation Intel Core processors, 512GB SSDs and up to 8GB memory in a slick aluminum chassis. Other specs include a USB 3.1 Type-C port and an HD webcam with high dynamic range.

Acer Swift 3 laptop.Image credit: Acer.
Its design is rounded out with an optional backlit keyboard that’s paired with a large 72mm touchpad. Perhaps the most novel feature is the built-in fingerprint scanner located at the upper right-hand corner of the palm rest- yes, there’s a place to rest your palm. It works in conjunction with Windows Hello for enhanced security, and takes less than one second from scanning a fingertip to access the desktop. The scanner can also recognize specific people and link actions to approved individuals. All-in-all, the Swift 3 promises to be a slick device with improved safety.

 

Related: Acer Introduces New Range Of Gaming Computers

