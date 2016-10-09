Will iPhone 7 Help Ressurect Apple's Wanning Empire

October 9, 2016 3 min read

Entrepreneur reviews Apple's latest and much hyped iPhone 7.

PERFORMANCE

The new phone is packed with the custom designed Apple A10 Fusion chip which will provide longest battery life ever in an iPhone, the company claims. They are also calling it the most powerful chip in a smartphone ever. The advanced built of the re-engineered phone makes it water resistant too.

CAMERA

Both the models boast of a 12-megapixel camera. In fact, iPhone 7 Plus has dual camera setup, coupled with laser autofocus. The dual camera aids the phone to take pictures with upto 10 timesdigital zoom. The cameras also have a new 7-megapixel selfie camera.

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

In a rather bold move, Apple has introduced wireless earphones, called Airpods. The makers have done away with the 3.5mm headphone jack (however, you can still connect the headphones with the help of an adaptor). Airpods will give you an improved sound quality and even allow users to have access to Siri, Apple’s voice-activated virtual assistant.

LOOKS

The new models are available in silver, gold and rose-gold finishes, and two new black finishes that have been introduced this season. The first shade has an anodized matte appearance and the other has a deep high-gloss finish. In this model, Apple has done away with the 64GB variant and introduced a monster 256GB alternative. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus flaunt a 4.7 inch and 5.5 inch screen respectively.

PRICE

Starting around Rs 60,000

"The iPhone 7, sees Apple sticking to what its best known for - design, camera and UI. Yes, there will be some hue and cry over the missing 3.5 mm audio jack. But in the long run, the new iPhone could well redefine our expectations from phone photography. Yes, it will be expensive, but then that’s nothing new, is it?” Nimish Dubey, Associate Editor, TechPP

"The new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are great looking devices, especially the new black ones. For frequent phone camera users iPhone 7 Plus is a better choice. Thanks to new A10 Fusion chip, the battery lives of the phones have improved and are noticeably faster. Only downside is the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.”

Varun Krishnan, Editor-in-chief, FoneArena.com

