Book 'Em

Review of <I>Leading at the Edge</i> and <i>The Leap</i>
This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

No, you'll probably never have to deal with a sea of ice swallowing your ship. But when leadership expert Dennis N.T. Perkins details how Sir Ernest Shackleton and crew faced and conquered like situations and translates their solutions into everyday life in Leading at the Edge (AMACOM, $24.95), you'll certainly feel as if you could've survived a journey to the South Pole.

Tom Ashbrook offers more guts and glory-not on the high seas, but no less frightening. In The Leap (Houghton Mifflin, $25), the former Boston Globe editor describes how, after sensing his "career was becoming irrelevant," he forfeited security and even jeopardized his marriage to start HomePortfolio.com. An early mid-life crisis plus no business experience equals: scary...but profitable.

