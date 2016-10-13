Franchise India 2016 Returns Bigger & Better In Its 14th Edition

October 13, 2016 4 min read

As Entrepreneurship and franchising have become an increasingly viable business ownership opportunity, nearly 37,000 prospective business owners and entrepreneurs from throughout India and 11 countries across the globe are gearing up to meet face-to-face with representatives of top franchise brands at the industry’s biggest event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on October15-16, 2016.

Franchise India 2016 will kick off with lamp lighting ceremony and keynote by Olympian Abhinav Bindra on October 15 at Pragati Maidan.

Franchise India is a one of its kind platform for startups and entrepreneurs to scout for business opportunities, franchise partners and investors (and vice versa) from across the country. Organized by Franchise India and Indian Franchise Association, this international exhibition cum conference has played a crucial role in boosting the development of the Indian franchise marketplace from ground zero to a 47 Billion dollar Industry over the past 14 years.

Over 400 leading business and consumer brands who will exhibit at the show will be recreating their stores (even their restaurants) on their stands, enabling business visitors and potential investors to experience the brand identity. Participating brands will be from across the world including USA, UK, Greece, UAE, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Singapore and Philippines with vast emerging, international and mature franchise opportunities ranging from as little as Rs. 20 lakhs up to Rs. 10 crores up for grabs. The exposition is one of the biggest malls in the country where people shop for their businesses.

Startups, SMEs, and budding entrepreneurs can also take advantage of more than 30 educational seminars and 10 in-depth workshops to be conducted by notable business leaders to help evaluate, evolve and boost new business ideas.

This year, Business Investors will also have a chance to interact with 12 + Celebrity Brands in India. Making an appearance this year includes actress Celina Jaitely, cricketer Irfan Pathan and World wrestling champion The Great Khali at the Franchise India Awards 2016 on October 16 at Hotel Lalit.

"Though risk & optimism are the hallmarks of an entrepreneur, what is important is that risk can be minimized and often avoided with intelligent upfront selection of the right business. Therefore relevance of franchising and its power to leverage entrepreneurial resources to build scalable business in India is the highest today. Franchise India 2016 will showcase the hottest Business Trends and create an environment that marries prospective entrepreneurs and the franchise Brands. Throughout the two days, the Business Investors will get to evaluate Business Opportunities to achieve financial freedom and change their lives through entrepreneurship,” Said Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India.

India’s most comprehensive Franchise India Report “Francast 2016” will also be unveiled. The report shares that Franchise businesses are mounting at much faster pace than any other sector of the economy; and are eventually generating jobs at a faster rate too. For the sixth successive year, franchise industry witnessed 35% Y-O-Y growth, with the addition of approximately 4,050 new brands to the franchise ‘brand-wagon’ in FY 2016- 2017. 47% of Indian entrepreneurs consider franchising as the most viable option. Franchising business in India is estimated at $47 billion currently.

Leading thought Leaders from India including Dr. A.Velumani, Chairman, Thyrocare , Mr. Samir Jain, CEO, Green Gold Animation (Chota Bheem), Mr. Anand Singh, Country Head(India),Turner International, Mr. Manu Kumar Jain, India Head, Xiaomi, Mr. Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CashKaro.com, Mr. Dhruva Chandrie, COO, SHopCJ Network, Mr. Pradeep Ohja, Director, Reliance Education amongst others.

