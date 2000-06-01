You Are What You Eat
Does your favorite snack food say a lot about your personality? Absolutely, says Alan Hirsch, director of the Smell & Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago, in the foundation's study, "Snack Food Hedonics and Personality."
- Potato chip lovers are ambitious achievers who enjoy the rewards of success in both their business and family lives.
- Tortilla chip snackers are perfectionists with high expectations for themselves. They're sticklers for punctuality and are prim and proper at social events.
- Pretzel eaters are lively, energetic and become bored by the usual routine. Excited by a challenge, they make decisions based on intuition and emotion.