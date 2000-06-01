Give 'Til It Hurts

...or until you reach 2.2 percent of your colossal earnings, whichever comes first.

June 1, 2000 1 min read

Bill Gates may be giving away billions through his various foundations, but other wealthy techies aren't following suit. A recent national survey by the Independent Sector, a coalition of volunteer organizations, showed a decline in giving among high-income households. Those in the over $100,000 bracket only gave an average of 2.2 percent in 1998, down from 3.4 percent in 1995. Compare that to those in the under $10,000 bracket, who averaged 5.25 percent in 1998 and 4.3 percent in 1995.



