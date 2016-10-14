Mark Zuckerberg

Robert Downey Jr. Volunteers to Voice Zuckerberg's JARVIS Assistant

Zuck enlisted Facebook's billion-plus users, saying 'it's time to give my AI JARVIS a voice. Who should I ask to do it?'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Robert Downey Jr. Volunteers to Voice Zuckerberg's JARVIS Assistant
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Mark Zuckerberg famously set himself a New Year's goal to create an AI assistant to control his house, and now that it's almost ready, he needs a voice for it. Naturally, Zuck enlisted Facebook's billion-plus users, saying "it's time to give my AI JARVIS a voice. Who should I ask to do it?" Someone suggested "Robert Downey Jr. or Benedict Cumberbatch," and another suggested Paul Bettany, the actual actor who plays Iron Man's JARVIS AI. Much to everyone's surprise, Downey Jr. himself replied.

"I'll do in a heartbeat if Bettany gets paid and donates it to a cause of Cumberbatch's choosing ... that's the right kind of STRANGE!" he said, tying the suggestions together and seemingly plugging Cumberbatch's upcoming Dr. Strange Marvel Studios film. Zuckerberg replied in like fashion, saying "this just got real." There's no word on whether he intends to take Downey Jr. up on the offer, though the charity angle gives him a graceful way to do it.

Zuckerberg revealed recently that the assistant can control lights, open his gates and change the temperature around the house. If he can enlist theIron Man actor, it'll at least make those mundane tasks a bit more dramatic.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Mark Zuckerberg

A Closer Look at Mark Zuckerberg's "Next Decade" Manifesto

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's 2019 New Year's Resolution Is Well-Meaning and Vague, Just Like Ours

Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg's Name Must Go, Says a Group of San Francisco General Hospital Employees