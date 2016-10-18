Food Businesses

4 Marketing Tips by Food Industry Experts

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Marketing Tips by Food Industry Experts
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Feature Writer, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“Customer is the one and only king of the Business”, is an old adage but with the passage of time has not lost its importance. In the restaurant business, the adage comes to reality, where one has to remain consistent, keep the core and deliver what one promises.

Entrepreneur Media, during "Franchise India" 2016 Event caught up with the dynamic personalities of F&B industry to get insights about food business. This is what they had to say:

1. Remain true to your food.

 Sanjay Coutinho - CEO, Baskin Robbins India said-

“One should get proof of the concept. It is all the operations that matter. If you remain true to your food – It will give you the best of results”.

2.      Carry the passion of the master.

Karan Tanna - CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality addressed to the young aspirants entering the market adding-

“Devil lies in the detailing and don't treat a restaurant business like a part-time Business”.

3.      Cost is Cost.

Sharad Sachdeva – CEO, “Lite Bite Foods Pvt. Ltd”.

“Don’t marginalize the cost. If you’re not trying out new things in today’s environment, you get marginalized. Saving costs on service may not be what’s best for the customer”.

4.      Change is the only constant.

Anurag Katriar, Executive Director , deGustibus Hospitality said,

“Food industry keeps on changing and platforms like Zomato and other food reviewing applications play a major role in shaping up a restaurant’s brand.”

 

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Food Businesses

From a Crisis of Conscience to Consumer Packaged Goods Success

Food Businesses

Waffles Make For Wonderful Business

Food Businesses

Daily Harvest Makes Clean Eating More Convenient Than Ever