Road Notes
Deals from Dollar Rent A Car, 1travel.com and Southwest Airlines
1 min read
This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- Dollar Rent A Car Systems Inc. has launched the first full-service travel Web site sponsored by a car rental company. The site, DollarTravel.com offers travelers online access to airlines, hotels and competitive car rentals. Web users will have access to more than 500 airlines, 40,000 hotel properties, and 45 car-rental companies, according to the company.
- 1travel.com has introduced bid1travel.com, a new travel auction site that lets users buy airline tickets, hotels and vacations at discounted prices. Destinations and flights are listed by category, including North America, Europe and vacation packages, among others.
- Southwest Airlines has added ten new daily nonstop flights to its schedule. The new flights include a second nonstop round trip between Hartford/Springfield, Connecticut, and Nashville, Tennessee; new nonstop service between Ontario, California, and Nashville; and one new round trip between Chicago Midway and Kansas City, Missouri. The Dallas Carrier will also add new nonstop service between Kansas City, Missouri, and Sacramento, California, and an eleventh round trip flight between Sacramento and Ontario.
Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.