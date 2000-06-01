Get your hands on federal government booklets aimed at small business.

Why wait weeks to get a hard copy of one of the federal government's many booklets aimed at small businesses? Download them instead, free of charge, via the Consumer Information Center's Web site. Some of these publications are quite good-and filled with useful info. Don't miss the Department of Commerce's "Basic Facts About Registering a Trademark," the FTC's white paper about invention-promotion scams, or the Federal Reserve's "A Guide to Business Credit for Women, Minorities and Small Businesses."