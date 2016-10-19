Read How These 2 Startups Secured Rs 2 Cr Investment In Less Than 30 Minutes

October 19, 2016 3 min read

Two Indian startups secured investments worth almost Rs 2 crore in less than 30 minutes. Sounds unbelievable, doesn’t it? Astonishing as it might appear, this is exactly what is happening at “The Vault”, a one-of-its-kind Indian reality show. The Vault, which can well be called the Indian Idol of startups and investors, provides a unique platform to aspiring entrepreneurs from across the country helping them achieve their dreams.

The Model of The Vault

The Vault gives aspiring entrepreneurs from around the country a unique opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors on television and persuade them to invest money in their ventures.

With the objective to give television exposure to innovative business ideas, the show highlights what goes on behind closed doors during an entrepreneur-investor funding pitch.

It is open to emerging start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the student community as well as household and rural ventures and has already facilitated investments worth more than INR 3 crore for ventures participating in the show in just two episodes.

Funds rolling in

The latest episode of the show witnessed two out of the three startups featuring on the show secure funds worth of INR 1.8 crore underlining the difference that ‘The Vault’ is making to the entrepreneurial landscape in the country.

Indore-based Chattar Patar managed to raise funds worth INR 1 crore from Ameera Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe, and Devansh Jain, Director, Inox Wind, in return of 26 per cent of the company’s equity.

Graviky, a Bangalore-based startup, on the other hand, secured INR 80 lakh in investments from Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Limited, in return of 1 per cent equity and 7 per cent India-exclusive commission, at an impressive valuation of INR 80 crore. Revol Wallet, the third startup featuring in the episode, rejected the investment offer.

The creator of The Vault, Jatin Goel said he sees India as a nation full of individuals with bright business ideas that can have a great impact on the society and economy as a whole.

His vision for The Vault entailed a platform to give would-be entrepreneurs from across the country a chance to give their business dreams a big boost by securing investment and garnering visibility.

“It is extremely heartening to see startups from cities like Indore participating in the show and winning investor confidence. “We look forward to work towards our vision of taking entrepreneurship beyond big cities and making it a household concept across the country,” said Goel.