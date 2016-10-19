Apple

Apple May Announce New Macs at an Event Next Week

The date would confirm previous suspicions that arose after Apple moved its upcoming Q4 earnings report from October 27 to October 25 due to a "scheduling conflict."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Apple May Announce New Macs at an Event Next Week
Image credit: Songquan Deng | Shutterstock
Tech Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Apple will announce a new slate of Macs at an event on October 27, according to new reports from Recode, Bloomberg and TechCrunch.

The date would confirm previous suspicions that arose after Apple moved its upcoming Q4 earnings report from October 27 to Oct. 25 due to a "scheduling conflict."

The reports do not provide any new details on what to expect from the event, but it's been reported for months that Apple would refresh its MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iMac computers with updated specs sometime this fall. None of those series have been upgraded in over a year.

A redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to be the highlight. It's rumored to feature a slimmer design (and subsequently flatter keyboard), a TouchID fingerprint sensor, a USB-C connector with Thunderbolt 3 support and a secondary, customizable OLED display that would replace the row of function keys that are found on most PCs. Previous reports have said that both 13- and 15-inch versions will be available.

Beyond that, an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Air that uses a USB-C connector is also reported to be in the works, though it appears unlikely that it will see a significant design refresh. A report from MacOtakara on Tuesday claimed that Apple will nix the 11-inch Air from its lineup, however, what with the thinner and ligher 12-inch MacBook already available.

Bloomberg reported in August that the company will also introduce a new standalone monitor, built in collaboration with LG. That's said to have a sharp 5K resolution. Apple discontinued its most recent 27-inch Thunderbolt monitor this past June without announcing a replacement.

Whatever devices arrive, they'd come at a time when PC sales as a whole remain on the decline. Macs have succumbed to that trend, too, but a fully updated lineup might provide a temporary repreive. 

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apple

5 Accessories Under $40 That Make Your MacBook Even More Functional

Apple

Apple Ordered to Pay Employees for Time Lost to Bag Searches

Apple

Steve Wozniak Still Gets a $50 Paycheck Each Week From Apple