Apple May Announce New Macs at an Event Next Week

October 19, 2016

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



will announce a new slate of Macs at an event on October 27, according to new reports from Recode, Bloomberg and TechCrunch.

The date would confirm previous suspicions that arose after Apple moved its upcoming Q4 earnings report from October 27 to Oct. 25 due to a "scheduling conflict."

The reports do not provide any new details on what to expect from the event, but it's been reported for months that Apple would refresh its MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iMac with updated specs sometime this fall. None of those series have been upgraded in over a year.

A redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to be the highlight. It's rumored to feature a slimmer design (and subsequently flatter keyboard), a TouchID fingerprint sensor, a USB-C connector with Thunderbolt 3 support and a secondary, customizable OLED display that would replace the row of function keys that are found on most PCs. Previous reports have said that both 13- and 15-inch versions will be available.

Beyond that, an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Air that uses a USB-C connector is also reported to be in the works, though it appears unlikely that it will see a significant design refresh. A report from MacOtakara on Tuesday claimed that Apple will nix the 11-inch Air from its lineup, however, what with the thinner and ligher 12-inch MacBook already available.

Bloomberg reported in August that the company will also introduce a new standalone monitor, built in collaboration with LG. That's said to have a sharp 5K resolution. Apple discontinued its most recent 27-inch Thunderbolt monitor this past June without announcing a replacement.

Whatever devices arrive, they'd come at a time when PC sales as a whole remain on the decline. Macs have succumbed to that trend, too, but a fully updated lineup might provide a temporary repreive.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.