Samsung

Samsung Faces Potential Class Action in U.S. Over Note 7

The world's top smartphone maker last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Note 7 smartphone less than two months after its launch.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Samsung Faces Potential Class Action in U.S. Over Note 7
Image credit: Reuters | Kim Hong-Ji
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s U.S. unit is facing a proposed class action lawsuit from three Galaxy Note 7 customers, according to a filing in a federal court in Newark, N.J.

The complaint against Samsung Electronics America Inc. seeks to represent a nationwide class of Note 7 customers in Nevada, Pennsylvania and California.

The world's top smartphone maker last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Note 7 smartphone less than two months after its launch.

Samsung announced the recall of 2.5 million Note 7s in early September following numerous reports of the phones catching fire in what could be one of the costliest product safety failures in tech history.

A spokeswoman for Samsung Electronics America declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The complaint, filed on Oct. 16, alleges that the consumers discontinued using the phones after the recall, but were asked to wait days or weeks for a replacement phone.

The complaint states that the consumers continued to incur monthly device and plan charges for phones they could not use.

The case is re: Waudby vs Samsung Electronics America, U.S. district court, district of New Jersey, Newark, No. 16-cv-07334-CCC-JBC

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Samsung

Get a Refurbished Samsung Chromebook for $100

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold Smartphone Will Set You Back at Least $1,980

Samsung

Samsung Mobile CEO: Note 7 'Was Like Heaven to Hell'