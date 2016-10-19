Facebook

Can We All Just Ooh and Aah for a Minute Over This Cute Pic of Mark Zuckerberg's Daughter?

Social media goes next-level on the adorable scale.
Can We All Just Ooh and Aah for a Minute Over This Cute Pic of Mark Zuckerberg's Daughter?
Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Proud papa Mark Zuckerberg posted this picture and caption today on his Facebook page (well, duh.) Is this groundbreaking news? Not in the slightest. Is it a much-needed adorable distraction from all the craziness currently wafting through our world? One hundred percent.

Related: Watch a Young Mark Zuckerberg Talk About This Crazy New Thing Called 'Facebook'

Nice Beast, good doggie!

