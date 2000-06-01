What's New
Franchise updates on 1-800-GOT-JUNK, EagleRider Inc., and Sears Carpet and Upholstery Care Inc.
This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is more than just another catchy name. It's the world's first (and North America's largest) franchise whose sole product is the removing of junk. With just four franchises (one in Canada, and three in the United States), expansion is high on the company's agenda. With projected 2000 sales of $3.5 million, president Brian Scudamore wants to establish a 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise in North America's top 30 cities by 2003. Upfront rates, on-time service, uniformed drivers and new trucks are some of the standard requirements for 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises. Says Scudamore, "We want to be the FedEx of junk removal."
- For EagleRider Inc., the world's largest motorcycle rental company, life is a highway. With more than 11 locations nationwide, EagleRider co-founders Chris McIntyre, 34, and Jeff Brown, 35, boast a 500-plus motorcycle collection, including a complete Harley-Davidson line. EagleRider plans to gross more than $7 million this year and also plans to open 30 more locations in the next three years. EagleRider also offers guided tours, including the popular "Outlaw Trails of the Wild West." According to McIntyre, "It's like an adult Disneyland. The business is just a natural extension of our own passion."
- We all know Sears, but only recently has the corporation started to franchise its carpet-cleaning division, Sears Carpet and Upholstery Care Inc. And although the division just opened in January 1999, it's already grown to 91 locations (and 15 company-owned) in 33 states. The franchisor won't disclose sales figures, but according to Terry Lenkey, director of franchise sales, the numbers are good. Future plans include 50 more territories by the year-end. Says Lenkey, "Our goal is to be everywhere."