Why Some Websites May Not Be Working for You Today

October 21, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



Some major internet companies suffered service disruptions on Friday due to what internet infrastructure provider Dyn said was an ongoing interruption of its network mainly impacting the U.S. East Coast.

Amazon was also investigating outage reports, CNBC reported.

Some U.S. internet users had trouble accessing sites including Twitter and Vox, but others found the sites accessible in Europe or via mobile phones.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle and Dustin Volz)