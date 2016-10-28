Microsoft Surface Studio Is Finally Here To Take On The iMac

October 28, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a bid to enter the AIO market as well as take on the iMac, Microsoft has announced its Surface Studio, which comes with its fair share of hardware upgrades in order to provide users with a PC solution without that massive computer casing. The 28-inch panel of Surface Studio features a 4.5K display with a resolution measuring 4500 x 3000 pixels.

The Surface Studio can also be adjusted to turn into a tablet and because it features a sensitive touch screen, you can effortlessly use your Surface Pen with it- but that’s mostly designed for studio professionals and others who would love to take advantage of this adjustable design. The good thing about the Surface Studio is that it comes bundled with the Surface Pen, but you’ll still have to purchase separate accessories such as a keyboard and mouse. However, you’ll have plenty of ports to work with since the Surface Studio comes with the following at the rear side:

4 USB 3.0

Full-size SD card reader (SDXC compatible)

Mini Display port

3.5mm headset jack

Compatible with Surface Dial onscreen interaction

There’s also a quad-core Skylake processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB Rapid hybrid drive. A rapid hybrid drive is a combination of an SSD and mechanical hard drive, and is similar to the SSD hybrid products you see available. Another disappointment here comes in the form of the GPU Microsoft has chosen to be packed inside its AIO. The base model comes with an NVIDIA GTX 965M and if you move up the ladder, you will be able to upgrade to a GTX 980M.

The base model carries a price of US$2,999 and if you want an i7 processor, 2TB Rapid hybrid drive with 32GB of RAM, then that will set you back by $4,199. The pre-orders for Surface Studio have already started, and just like Surface Book i7, it will officially be available from the month of November.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Playing To Learn: Microsoft Uses Minecraft As Test Ground For AI