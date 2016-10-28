"We Want To Impact A Million Lives By Our Water ATMs"

October 28, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Swajal, a Gurgaon-based water purifications systems provider, is looking to make its social venture aimed at providing clean water to India commercial via its water ATMs.

The franchisee-based business model company that uses a low cost, minimum energy and technology approach was founded in 2011 by four, one of who is Vibha Tripathi.

Entrepreneur India caught up with Tripathi who spoke about how Swajal was started and what it has in offering.

Vibha, a graduate and PhD from IIT Kanpur, says when she was in Kanpur, she saw many children with deformed hands and legs and that troubled her a lot. After moving to Delhi, she saw her servant’s children fall sick due to diarrhea.

Having worked in the electrical engineering department at IIT Kanpur for 20 years, she decided it was time she worked with water.

Swajal, whose first solar water system was installed in the Unnao town of Uttar Pradesh, India, boasts of machines that have RO systems along with electronics that look after the machine and also an IT overlink.

“From a Swajal machine, one can know important parameters such as the pH of the water, how much water is dispensed and the TDS,” Vibha said.

Vibha says Swajal water purification ATM provides many benefits. Those who would like to join Vibha’s initiative, need to know these basic details about the ATMs.