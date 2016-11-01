Technology

Microsoft's New Surface Ergonomic Keyboard Is Something Special

Image credit: Microsoft
Microsoft's new Ergonomic Surface Keyboard.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Microsoft recently announced its brand new Surface Studio PC which is getting everyone's attention, and with it a whole new lineup of peripherals. However, the new Ergonomic Keyboard has caught our eye.

 
 
The warped looking ergonomic keyboard is the company's take on a more hand and wrist friendly typing experience. Connected via Bluetooth 4.0, the keyboard is broken up to delineate each hand's domain. Even the space bar is split down the middle to share it with each thumb. The keyboard is also designed to keep the user's hand at a more natural angle, thus reducing wrist strain.

Surface Ergonomic Keyboard.Image credit: Microsoft.

Additionally, the keyboard also sports a palm rest made of Alcantara fabric giving it a suede-like feeling, and is stain resistant. The keyboard is optimized for the new Surface Studio, Surface Book and the Surface Pro 4, but Microsoft claims it will work with any Bluetooth enabled Windows 10 PC. 

However, the keyboard does not ship with the Surface Studio, and is available to preorder for US$129.99 (about £110/AU$170).

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Microsoft Office 365 To Get Smarter With Artificial Intelligence

