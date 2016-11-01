Events

MENA Sustainability And Social Entrepreneurship In Focus At PepsiCo's AMWAJ 2016

Image credit: Shutterstock.com
AMWAJ 2016, a global sustainability and entrepreneurship forum, organized by PepsiCo and Revolve will be held on November 28-29, 2016 in Amman, Jordan, under the patronage of HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal of Jordan. AMWAJ (“waves” in Arabic) focuses on discussing innovations that make a difference to the society, sharing best practices in the social sphere, and finding ways to build “a sustainable future in the MENA region.” With spotlight on socially-responsible use of resources such as water and energy, the event’s agenda features talks, workshops, and field trips on topics ranging from youth engagement in sustainability, MENA social entrepreneurship, role of the media in driving sustainability, and others. The forum hosts leaders from private and public sectors, professionals in environmental sustainability, and social entrepreneurs among others.

While the field visits aim to create an awareness of various water projects in the region for registered applicants, PepsiCo and WAMDA are also organizing PepsiCo Social Impact Competition, a social entrepreneurship challenge to award MENA-based startups demonstrating “a positive, quantifiable, and sustainable social impact.” Ten finalists picked from the applicants will get a chance to pitch their impact venture before a jury panel at AMWAJ 2016, with prizes totaling to US$20,000 up for grabs for the winning startups. Amman Municipality, Zain Innovation Campus, West Asia - North Africa (WANA) Institute, and others are a few partners for the event.

To be a part of AMWAJ 2016, register before November 15, 2016 through their official website.

