Have a Burning Business Question? Ask Our Leadership Expert Trynka Shineman.

Launching a startup is one thing but building it into an established company is another. Developing a culture, scaling processes and establishing protocols are all needed when a company decides to go from a 10-person team to one that has departments overseen my managers. But making that transition can be challenging.

Fortunately Trynka Shineman is here to give us a helping hand. As the current president of Vistaprint, a company providing small-business owners with affordable marketing products, Shineman has been with the business for 12 years. When she began the company's revenue was $100 million. Today, it is $1.2 billion.

During her tenure at Vistaprint, Shineman has held various roles at the company, including overseeing marketing projects, partnerships and customer relations. Now as the president, she leads the company's planning, product and marketing strategies. In her current position, with years of experience under her belt, Shineman is looking to help entrepreneurs grow their companies.

"From many interactions with business owners, I’ve learned that many of them feel like they are on an island," she says. "The benefits of connecting with an expert or mentor are endless. Likely, the expert has tackled the same issue they are looking for advice on, or can act as a sounding board for a new idea they have. It is important for entrepreneurs to know they are not alone, and there are many people they can turn to for help."

And help is something Shineman and her team has provided. She is known for inviting local business owners to her office to provide advice, while Vistaprint’s Waltham office hosts weekly events for BNI, a referral organization focusing on growing businesses in communities.

Because of her involvement and accomplishments, Shineman has featured in the Top 100 Women Lead Businesses in Massachusetts, along with named a Woman of Influence in the Boston Business Journal.

We couldn't be more excited to have Shineman as our expert for the month of November. She is looking to take your questions about growing your business. Think: culture issues, hiring, managing employees, building a strong team. Also, with her background in marketing, Shineman is open for inquiries on that subject, too.

Got a question you would like answered? Submit your questions by tweeting us, using the hashtag #ENTexpert. One topic will be selected by the editors of Entrepreneur and addressed by Shineman in a weekly write up.