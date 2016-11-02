As SRK Turns 51, We Will Tell You What You Can Learn From This Star Entrepreneur

November 2, 2016 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan, the badshah of Indian cinemas is not only known for his acting but also known as a successful business person. The celebrity turned entrepreneur, Shah Rukh Khan has an asset value of around Rs 2000 crore, out of which around Rs 800 crore comprises of his business engagements. This definitely proves that one can learn a lot from this bollywood heart throb’s business mantra to how to build and run a successful business.

“Success is never final, and failure never fatal” this is what he believes in. We at entrepreneur India, on his birthday has penned down some of his business mantra so that our aspiring entrepreneurs can learn from them how to build a successfully business empire.

1. Believe in yourself

For an entrepreneur it is very important to believe in its work and follow his/her instincts and you will see that success will follow you. If you really want to make a difference you must have full faith and belief in what you are doing. If you think that this is the right to implement a plan, go for it and start your venture - it will for sure allow success to follow you.

When Khan decided to diversify his business by stepping in Cricket world, IPL was totally new to him and also there were no assurances that it would work or not. But khan believed in that this form of the game had potential for profit and went ahead with it. And today, his team is one of the most successful and profitable IPL teams.

2. Passion

To establish a successful business empire, it is essential for an entrepreneur to have that fire within him. He needs to be passionate about the idea or the goal which he/she wants to achieve.

It is important to always think big, and have high but realistic goals. If we talk about Khan, he started his first venture, Dreamz Unlimited in 2002. He went on to dabble in a string of different businesses and is now the owner, financier and face of his brand, Red Chillies Entertainment. And this is all possible because he was passionate to achieve these. Always remember what he says, "I will deliver with passion and quality; else take your money back."

3. Thirst for Knowledge

Entrepreneur, if you really want to grow, than it is important that you have thirst for knowledge. You need to read a lot because this is the only way to grow as an individual. When we talk about well read celebrities in India, SRK is the first name which comes in our mind. He has a huge appetite for knowledge. He always make a point to persistently study and closely observe a few successful entrepreneurs like Rajiv Bajaj, KV Kamath and Mukesh Ambani, who are also his friends.

SRK’s passion, dedication and his thirst for knowledge has made him the KING of Corporate world. Entrepreneurs get these traits in yourself also if you want to build a successful business with your own terms and condition.

Learn from Bollywood Badshah and apply it in your business.

