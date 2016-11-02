Mobile

How Reliance Jio Is Penetrating Into the Indian Gaming Industry

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Reliance Jio Is Penetrating Into the Indian Gaming Industry
Image credit: ymgerman / Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO at Flixy Games
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With a strong 1.3 billion populace, 2/3rd of which is below the age of 35 and the world’s largest youth population; India is poised to become one of the world’s leading markets in all aspects. While gaming is considered as one of the pillars of the internet economy, India hasn’t achieved its full potential owing to the lack of access to gaming consoles, PCs and good internet connectivity. Finally, after a long wait, in 2015 with the mobile gaming industry gaining strong footing in India, the society is finally embracing digital content and entertainment like never before, enabled by the explosive growth of inexpensive smart phones and affordable wireless internet.

 

According to a FICCI-KPMG report, the Indian gaming industry has grown from Rs 1,000 crore in 2010 to Rs 2,650 crore in 2015. This is projected to grow to Rs 3,080 crore by 2016-end and further to Rs 5,070 crore by the end of December 2020.

Reliance, a major player in the industry is not only looking to invest in various gaming startups across the country, but it’s reliable 4th generation high speed internet service Jio has become an instant rage, a wonderful news for gaming developers and players alike. Additionally, with India set to become the 2nd biggest smart phone market in the world, the market is at a turning point and clubbed with the rapid connectivity speed from Jio, there is a green-field for game developers and investors. A few years ago, there were just about a handful of gaming startups, now there are scores.

How did this radical change come about?

In spite of India being a money-savvy society, people are still disinclined to pay for mobile games, regardless of cheap gaming rates and mobile internet plans. Users who use Jio internet are not as data conscious and price sensitive as users who consume data from other service providers. The reason? Jio’s extremely competitive pricing along with its high speed data offering. Consequently, gaming apps are seeing much higher retention leading to higher and longer engagement not only in Tier I, but in Tier II and Tier III cities as well.  

The Indian gaming industry which was seeing a massive crunch a while ago, will surely benefit from  Jio’s rising penetration.  Players will not only   engage more in online games but will also adopt higher quality gaming apps with  larger  file size . Currently users prefer gaming apps of size <50mb , but  after the Jio infiltration, there will be a change in this behavioral pattern. For startups that are heavy on higher quality gaming apps with size >200mb, this is a wonderful  news.

This will also offer huge prospect to game developers who can now invest more on building better quality apps with higher resolution just the way they want.  At present, more than 40% of active users on gaming apps use Jio, thanks to its high-speed connectivity and this number is expected to rise soon.  

Again, thanks to sturdy data connectivity from Jio although India is still an emerging game development hub, talent is immense and the startup ecosystem is building at a rapid pace adding lakhs of professionals to the gaming industry each year.

 

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Mobile

Jamf Now Helps Small Businesses Seamlessly Manage Mobile Devices

Mobile

14 Android Hacks to Make Your Phone a Better Partner

Mobile

Hulu's Updated Mobile App Sucks, and It's a Good Reminder for Us All