gawker

Gawker Settles With Ex-Pro Wrestler Hulk Hogan for $31 Million

Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel said in May he helped fund the invasion of the privacy lawsuit filed by Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Shuttered irreverent news website Gawker Media LLC has reached a $31 million cash settlement with Hulk Hogan, the former professional wrestler who won a $140 million judgment against the site over a leaked sex tape.

Hogan's judgment forced Gawker, known for its sassy tone and gossipy posts, into bankruptcy in June. Its sister websites, including sports site Deadspin and women's site Jezebel, were acquired for $135 million by media company Univision Holdings Inc. in a bankruptcy auction last summer.

"As with any negotiation for resolution, all parties have agreed it is time to move on," said Hogan's attorney, David Houston.

The settlement is subject to approval by a bankruptcy judge.

Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel said in May he helped fund the invasion of the privacy lawsuit filed by Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea. The site published an article in 2007 about Thiel's homosexuality.

"It is a great day for Terry Bollea and a great day for everyone's right to privacy," Thiel said.

Gawker founder Nick Denton, who filed for personal bankruptcy to protect himself from Hogan's judgment, has accused Thiel of using his wealth to carry out a vendetta against him and the site.

Denton, in a blog post published Wednesday, said an "all-out legal war with Thiel would have cost too much, and hurt too many people," even though he was confident a court would have reduced or eliminated the judgment.

"There was no end in sight," Denton wrote.

The settlement also calls for Hogan to receive some proceeds from a possible future sale of Gawker.com, which was not included in the sale to Univision.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Andrew Hay and Jeffrey Benkoe)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

gawker

6 Lessons From the Demise of Gawker

Bankruptcy

Besieged Gawker Media Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Legal Issues

Billionaire Peter Thiel Reportedly Backed Hulk Hogan's Gawker Lawsuit