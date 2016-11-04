6 Things Amazon Is Doing To Give Better Customer Service In India Over Its Competitors

November 4, 2016 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian eCommerce’s late entrant Amazon seems to be having the last laugh. A 2016 survey by research and analysis firm Forrester reveals Amazon in India has aced rivals in customer experience.

From its India launch in 2013, the Jeff Bezos-backed global giant has set the ball rolling aggressively. Among the many things the Seattle-based company is doing better than its rivals to beat competition in India, customer service tops the list.

While smaller eCommerce startups are failing to meet customers’ expectations, home-grown eCommerce veterans Flipkart which was launched in India in 2007 and Snapdeal which was launched in 2010, are facing fierce competition from the US giant.

At a time when Amazon India’s arch rivals Flipkart and Snapdeal are facing valuation markdowns and fundraising difficulties, Amazon committed $5 billion in investment in the Indian online retail market.

A report by Kotak Institutional Equities said the Indian e-tailing market could reach $28 billion by 2019-20, registering a compounded annual growth rate of 45 percent.

We list top 6 things Amazon is doing better than its competitors.

Competitive Prices

Amazon India has had its advantages of the groundwork already in place for the company. Amazon knew the Indian consumer buying behavior on the internet already before entering and that gave it a clear lead in competitive pricing.

A testimony to that is Amazons India’s claim that it has sold more products than ever during the festive season sales during October 2016. Amazon India said sale of its products tripled as compared to the festive season last year owing to the wide range of prices under which each product is available on the website.

Vast Range of Products

Amazon’s tie-ups with top brands for exclusive products have worked well for the company not only during sales but otherwise. Amazon India, which boasts of majority of its new customers coming in from tier-II and tier-III cities, is only increasing its range of products to beat rivals’ offerings.

The eCommerce major recently launched a global store, which would give Indian customers access to over four million products from international brands. At present, a host of products available on Amazon US would be available in India; later on more categories and countries from where products can be bought will be added, according to Amazon India.

The company says customers will be able to see prices in local currency inclusive of import fee deposits and get delivery in 2-12 days.

Amazon Prime

The company’s loyalty programme has improved customer experience like never before. For Rs. 499 a year, subscribers in more than 100 cities can receive their orders within one or two days at no extra charge and morning and scheduled deliveries in cities including New Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The Amazon Prime members are also eligible to view Lightning Deals on the site 30 minutes before other customers. This is one of the features that have ensured record subscriptions for Amazon India this festive season.

While Amazon India’s Prime is similar to Flipkart’s Flipkart First programme, the company’s rival’s Free Standard Delivery, Free In-a-Day Guarantee Delivery, Discounted Same Day Delivery are applicable only on select products covered under Flipkart Advantage.

Reliable Delivery Experience

While many of Amazon’s rivals sit on orders and decline delivery to select locations, Amazon India has been quick in identifying its means of delivery of articles to faraway destinations. Amazon India, instead of relying on private courier services, sends deliveries via India Post to remote places as opposed to its competitors.

Rare Mess Up in Orders

Many of Amazon India’s rivals have been blamed for a mess up in orders time and again. Reports of bricks or soap bars being sent across to the customers instead of their scheduled gadgets have being doing the rounds since the beginning of online delivery services in India.

Amazon India, however, has been persistent in ensuring its brand value and no real case of such a kind has been reported as of now.

Mobile-first experience & Customer-friendly App

Amazon India’s mobile site is easy to navigate, find information and make purchases. With its well-thought smart categorization and search functionality, Amazon aces rivals. Features such as auto-fill on the search engine and 1-click ordering have been designed for the mobile user.