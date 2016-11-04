Elon Musk on Trump Presidency: 'I Don't Think He's the Right Guy'

November 4, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he doesn't think Republican candidate Donald Trump is the right person to lead the United States of America.

"I feel a bit stronger that he is probably not the right guy. He doesn't seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States," Musk said during a CNBC interview covering a range of topics on Friday.

Musk said Hillary Clinton's economic and environmental policies are the "right ones," but he added "I don't think is our finest hour in democracy in general."

However, when asked if political risk was a threat to Tesla's business model, Musk said he doesn't expect much impact.

"I don't think it's very high, it's not going to make too much of a difference honestly," he said.

However, that may not be the case for all carmakers making electric cars.

On Thursday, the Obama Administration designated 48 interstates as EV corridors where there will eventually be charging stations every 50 miles. A Trump presidency, though, could threaten the implementation of that initiative meaning that the long-term adoption of electric vehicles could suffer because of a lack of infrastructure.

Tesla, though, won't have this problem because it already has its own charging infrastructure, Musk said.

"Tesla already has a nationwide charging network, so it wouldn't make any difference to Tesla customers," Musk said. "You can go anywhere in the United States on Tesla's charging network right now."