eBay's Global Restructuring Drops an Axe on India Jobs

November 9, 2016 2 min read

A couple of weeks after Twitter axed jobs at the India R&D centre, California-based e-commerce firm eBay has also decided to slash its India workforce. The company, best known for its auction site, said in a statement that the company regularly reviews its operational structure and has today announced some changes to its global product and technology team.

“As a result, we are reducing our overall technology workforce in Bangalore and shifting work to other global centers around the world. eBay’s Bangalore Centre will now focus on eBay India-dedicated product and development work,” company said in a statement.

The company, however, declined to give the details of the number of work personnel being shifted.

We remain committed to India and will continue to invest in core product and technology development for eBay India, the company says. The company has been under the radar at a global level as it continues to try and compete with Amazon.

The news comes at a time when social media company Twitter has axed several jobs in India, followed by the exit of its top brass of India executives.

Ebay’s announcement also news coincides with the Donald Trump winning the U.S. Presidential elections. Trump has strongly voiced his objection about jobs moving away from the country.

