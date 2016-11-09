eBay

eBay's Global Restructuring Drops an Axe on India Jobs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
eBay's Global Restructuring Drops an Axe on India Jobs
Image credit: Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A couple of weeks after Twitter axed jobs at the India R&D centre,  California-based e-commerce firm eBay has also decided to slash its India workforce.  The company, best known for its auction site, said in a statement that the company regularly reviews its operational structure and has today announced some changes to its global product and technology team.

“As a result, we are reducing our overall technology workforce in Bangalore and shifting work to other global centers around the world.  eBay’s Bangalore Centre will now focus on eBay India-dedicated product and development work,” company said in a statement.

The company, however, declined to give the details of the number of work personnel being shifted. 

We remain committed to India and will continue to invest in core product and technology development for eBay India, the company says. The company has been under the radar at a global level as it continues to try and compete with Amazon.

The news comes at a time when social media company Twitter has axed several jobs in India, followed by the exit of its top brass of India executives.

Ebay’s  announcement  also news coincides with the Donald Trump winning the U.S. Presidential elections. Trump has strongly voiced his objection about jobs moving away from the country.
 

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

eBay

If Amazon Crashes Again This Prime Day, eBay Has You Covered

eBay

EBay Is the Single Most Influential Company of the Modern Era

eBay

What's Left for eBay After the PayPal Breakup?