Canada

Canada's Immigration Website Crashed Last Night

After it was discovered that key states in the election could all swing red, Americans explored other options outside of the U.S.
Image credit: Mint | Getty Images
Screenshot of website of Citizenship and Immigration Canada.

Senior Finance Reporter
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The Government of Canada's immigration website crashed on Tuesday night as the U.S. election results were rolling in.

The site went down about 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and there was intermittent accessibility after that.

About 9 ET on Tuesday evening, CNN announced that a number of key states in the election -- including Michigan, Ohio, Virginia and Florida -- could all swing in Republican nominee Donald Trump's favor. (Virginia has since been won by Clinton and Florida by Trump.)

The top story on Business Insider has been "How to move to Canada and become a Canadian citizen."

Google search traffic to the Canada story began to surge.

Here is what the site looks like when down:

Here is what it's supposed to look like:

