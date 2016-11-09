Canada's Immigration Website Crashed Last Night

November 9, 2016 1 min read

The Government of Canada's immigration website crashed on Tuesday night as the U.S. election results were rolling in.

The site went down about 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and there was intermittent accessibility after that.

About 9 ET on Tuesday evening, CNN announced that a number of key states in the election -- including Michigan, Ohio, Virginia and Florida -- could all swing in Republican nominee Donald Trump's favor. (Virginia has since been won by Clinton and Florida by Trump.)

The top story on Business Insider has been "How to move to Canada and become a Canadian citizen."

Google search traffic to the Canada story began to surge.

The Canadian immigration site crashed. That's not a joke, it actually crashed. — Elias Toufexis (@EliasToufexis) November 9, 2016

The Canadian Immigration website has now actually crashed. #ElectionNight — Emily Andras (@emtothea) November 9, 2016

Sounds like a joke, but the Canadian Immigration site - https://t.co/0J7yHhFDAn is down due to overloading server issues. #ElectionNight — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) November 9, 2016

