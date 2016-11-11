Get In The Game: Sennheiser Enters The World Of Gaming
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The GSP 350 headset delivers an immersive experience for PC gamers thanks to Sennheiser’s high-end acoustic technology and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound. As one of the first products in Sennheiser’s all new gaming portfolio, the closed-back GSP 350 headset sports a new design that fuses fresh looks with high-end features for gamers.
Its memory foam ear pads offer a best-in-class acoustic seal to allow you to focus on the game without being interrupted by outside sound. The ear pads have been designed in accordance with Sennheiser’s dedicated research into the ergonomics of the human ear for superior comfort- even for longer periods of gameplay. It’s also easy to precisely adjust the sound experience.