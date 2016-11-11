How to Listen to Eddie Huang's Latest Audiobook – For Free

November 11, 2016 4 min read

Entrepreneur Reads is a series designed to bring to our readers the best books we've found to help fuel your entrepreneurial drive. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to be notified of new features.

If you’re a foodie or an entrepreneur who struggles with balancing love, family, and work, then restaurateur and TV personality Eddie Huang’s new book, Double Cup Love: On the Trail of Family, Food, and Broken Hearts in China, might strike a chord with you.

Huang shares his story about what happens to life after building a successful business. However, this plot contains a different element: Huang details his struggles with what many of us Asian-Americans can relate to: merging and juggling our racial identities so that we can survive and prosper in American culture, all without losing our bonds with our family and heritage.

Most of the time, it's not easy and the journey isn't something that can be simply be communicated with those outside of our world. But in his book, Huang manages to not only give great insight into what that struggle looks like, but he shares the challenges he faced as an entrepreneur when he decides to expand his food business to China, just to see if he could succeed there. Does he? You'll have to listen to find out.

Get this audiobook as a free download with a 30-day free trial to Audiobooks.com.

Here is a preview of his audiobook, courtesy of Random House:

Eddie Huang is also the keynote speaker to the upcoming Entrepreneur 360™ Conference happening on November 16, 2016 in sunny Long Beach, Calif. Join hundreds of other business owners and thought leaders at this exclusive event by registering today: click this link to get a special discounted rate at $100 off the general conference pass.

What follows is the description of the book provided by the publisher:

From the author of Fresh Off the Boat, now a hit ABC sitcom, comes a hilarious and fiercely original story of culture, family, love, and red-cooked pork.

Eddie Huang was finally happy. Sort of. He'd written a bestselling book and was the star of a TV show that took him to far-flung places around the globe. His New York City restaurant was humming, his OKCupid hand was strong, and he'd even hung fresh Ralph Lauren curtains to create the illusion of a bedroom in the tiny apartment he shared with his younger brother Evan, who ran their restaurant business.

Then he fell in love–and everything fell apart.

The business was creating tension within the family; his life as a media star took him away from his first passion-food; and the woman he loved–an All-American white girl–made him wonder: How Chinese am I? The only way to find out, he decided, was to reverse his parents' migration and head back to the motherland. On a quest to heal his family, reconnect with his culture, and figure out whether he should marry his American girl, Eddie flew to China with his two brothers and a mission: to set up shop to see if his food stood up to Chinese palates and to immerse himself in the culture to see if his life made sense in China. Naturally, nothing went according to plan.

Double Cup Love takes readers from Williamsburg dive bars to the skies over Mongolia, from Michelin-starred restaurants in Shanghai to street-side soup peddlers in Chengdu. The book rockets off as a sharply observed, globe-trotting comic adventure that turns into an existential suspense story with high stakes. Eddie takes readers to the crossroads where he has to choose between his past and his future, between who he once was and who he might become. Double Cup Love is about how we search for love and meaning in family and culture, in romance and marriage but also how that search, with all its aching and overpowering complexity, can deliver us to our truest selves.