Take Yourself On A Virtual Reality Adventure With Google's Daydream View

November 11, 2016 2 min read

From today, Google’s new Daydream View, a comfortable and easy-to-use virtual reality headset will be available on the Google Store and at retailers across five countries.The small yet powerful headset lets you interact with the virtual world the same way you do in the real world. The company went a step ahead with the cardboard concept, by bringing in this new phone-powered headset.

It works with Google's Pixel and Pixel XL phones but more Android phones will be compatible later this year.What makes it different from other VR devices is the design comprising of a stretchable fabric to make it more comfortable.

Here are 5 things you need to know about this device before entering the VR world :

Easy To Wear: The Daydream View headset is made with lightweight fabric, inspired by what you wear. Paired with a controller, both are designed to be easy and intuitive.

Inspired By What You Wear: Inspired by the clothes we enjoy wearing, the headset is made with soft, breathable fabric to help you stay comfortable. And just like your clothes, the headset comes in different colors like snow, slate and crimson so you can choose the color that matches your style.

Lightweight Design: The Daydream View headset is lightweight and designed to fit comfortably over most eyeglasses. Plus, it's removable to wash whenever you like.

Great Content: With Daydream, you can experience some of the most popular Google apps like Google Photos and Google Play Movies in virtual reality. Visit 150 of the world’s most amazing places like the Pyramids and the Taj Mahal with Google Street View.

Smart Sensor Technology: The controller is packed with smart sensors to understand your movements and gestures. And an adjustable volume button lets you turn up your experience.

Which are the daydream ready phones? Samsung, HTC, LG, Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE, Asus and Alcatel

What is the cost of the headset? $79 (USD)