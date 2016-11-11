Veterans Day Sales: Best Deals on 4K Vizio TV, Kindle eReaders, Amazon Echo and More

November 11, 2016 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It's Veterans Day and many retailers are using this as an excuse to release some of the deals they want to test on Black Friday. The team at TechBargains has found that many of the deals you see on Veterans Day can actually be just as good as you will find on Black Friday, especially on electronics. The only difference is you won't have to suffer through Black Friday lines and you'll be able to enjoy your Thanksgiving by buying now.

55" Vizio M-Series 4K UltraHD 120Hz LED Smart HDTV + 6" 1080p Tablet remote + $250 Dell Gift Card for $799.99 (Orig. $999.99)

The Vizio M-Series is a well-reviewed TV from one of America's favorite TV brands. Vizios pack a lot of value at a highly competitive price and the Vizio M-Series is one of their higher end models. It has a full-array LED backlight with local dimming for great picture quality, sharp 4K display resolution and even supports the new HDR format which you can immediately make use of on your PS4 or Xbox Ones. To top it all off they include a 6-inch Android remote that can be used to surf the web or stream. With the $250 Dell gift card you are paying about $550 which is a steal for a high-quality 4K TV.

Get up to $200 back on Amazon.com purchases with this offer (Advertisement)

Apply for the Blue Cash EverydayÆ Card to earn 10% cash back on purchases at Amazon.com in the first 6 months, up to $200. Plus, earn $100 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 3 months. No Annual fee. Terms apply. Apply by 1/11/2017.



Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Intel Core i7-6500u Dual-Core 17.3" 1080p Laptop $609 (Orig $931)

Use Code: SAVE270. If you need a larger laptop that has power, a good size display for productivity, and a powerful current generation i7 processor from Intel than the Inspiron 17 5000 is a great choice. The 1080p display will display sharp text and graphics. For those with small businesses or Windows power users this laptop includes Windows 7 Pro (with a license for Windows 10) for advanced features. At a price of $609 it's an incredible value.

49" LG 49LH5700 1080p LED Smart HDTV + $150 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 (Orig. $499.99)

If you wanted an inexpensive TV for Black Friday then look no further. LG is a well known brand and is generally overshadowed by their flashier cousin Samsung. LG is known for making quality electronics with a lot of features for very competitive price. At $400 you are unlikely to find a name-brand TV in the 50-inch size range for less. The included $150 gift card effectively discounts you under $300 which is a steal.

Amazon Echo Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa Voice Control (Amazon Certified Refurbished w/ 1yr Warranty) $119.99 (Orig $179.99)

The Amazon Echo is one of the most popular home Bluetooth speakers that lets you play music with voice command and uses Alexa's voice service. You can ask Alexa for an Uber, set a reminder or alarm, or ask it a question like, "What's the weather?" If you have home automation like a Nest thermostat or a Philips Hue light you can control it with Alexa. At $120 this is one of the best prices we've seen that anyone can get. This has been certified refurbished by Amazon and goes through Amazon's stringent QA and recertification process and is back by a full 1-year warranty same new. Really, the only difference to you is the extra savings.

HostGator: 65% off Managed Hosting Pre-Black Friday Sale (Prices starting at $3.48 to $9.95)

Sign-up for a 3-year managed hosting plan for the largest bulk savings including a Black Friday special 65 percent off with this exclusive deal. Higher-end plans such as the standard or business plans let you manage multiple along with an in cluded site migration. You get unmetered disk space, free website templates, unlimited email addresses and more. This deal will not last and is one of the best deals we've seen.

Amazon Paperwhite eReader w/Backlight (Amazon Certified Refurbished 1-Year Warranty) $79.99 (Orig $109)

This is the Kindle of choice for readers and is the lowest price we've seen (usually $100 on sale new). It has a high-resolution 300ppi display for sharp text and has a built-in light so that you can read in the dark. There is no screen glare so you can enjoy it while reading outside in the sunlight. If you read a book a month and take your Kindle around a few times a year this is a good choice for you.

Amazon Kindle Voyager 6" eReader w/Adaptive Light (Amazon Certified Refurbished w/ 1-Year Warranty) $119.99 (Orig. $199.99)

The Kindle voyager is thinner, lighter and has a more premium feel than the Paperwhite. It has a magnesium backing and has a sleeker design. It's definitely the Kindle of choice if you read and travel a lot as its micro-etched display has better contrast, its better material is more durable and has a better adaptive light as well as PagePress buttons that will make this a pleasure for avid readers.



Bonus $50 Gift Card on the New Xbox One S or PS4 Slim for $299.99 (Orig. $350)

Dell is offering some early Black Friday deals with a bonus $50 Dell gift card on either the Xbox One S with its 4K and HDR ability or the redesigned PS4 Slim with HDR. These are first waves of console deals and the effective pricing of $250 is the baseline price of what we expect to see during Black Friday. Better deals will be had but stock is likely be more scarce and sell out far faster.

Xero: Free Trial Small-Business Accounting Software + Bonus 40% off next 6-months

Get an exclusive free trial with a rare 40 percent off bonus your next 6-months on Xero's accounting software. It supports double-entry accounting systems, a tracking tool that easily isolates data, an approval level for transactions and Online Quotes. This is a serious challenger to the market leader QuickBooks and they are putting their money where there mouth is with this trial.

SwissGear Cobalt Laptop Backpack + $25 Dell Gift Card for $49.99 (Orig $59.99)

This SwissGear Cobalt Backpack is a top-rated laptop backpack for durability and gets great user reviews. This is one of the best deals we see for it and is actually a lower price than Amazon on top of a $25 Dell gift card, effectively dropping the price down to $25 for just the backpack. It's built like a tank, will protect your laptop, store all your electronics and cords and has a lot of ergonomic design features at a great price.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.