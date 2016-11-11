Funny Videos

Watch: Deer Stuck in Clothes Store Gets the Buck Outta There

If you are a store owner, we suggest you give any wildlife ample warning before you close for the night.
Image credit: @alecwill

Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

When I was a kid, I hated nothing more than getting dragged by my mom to the store for clothes shopping. I was constantly trying to figure out ways to cut these excursions short: I whined that I had to go to the bathroom, insisted I had homework to do, explained that I suddenly contracted the plague -- I tried anything to get me out of that store faster. My protestations were never very effective and were usually met with a loving, but firm, "Dear, dear child, please do shut up."

What I never tried was what this deer stuck inside an American Eagle store in Stillwater, Okla., did. He didn't whine, he didn't complain, he made like Rudolph and simply took off. Check out this incredibly timed video posted by fellow shopper Alec Williams

Note to Schwarzenegger and Stallone: There's a new action hero in town.

