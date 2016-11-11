Watch: Deer Stuck in Clothes Store Gets the Buck Outta There

November 11, 2016 1 min read

When I was a kid, I hated nothing more than getting dragged by my mom to the store for clothes shopping. I was constantly trying to figure out ways to cut these excursions short: I whined that I had to go to the bathroom, insisted I had homework to do, explained that I suddenly contracted the plague -- I tried anything to get me out of that store faster. My protestations were never very effective and were usually met with a loving, but firm, "Dear, dear child, please do shut up."

Related: Forget About Unicorns. Check Out This Blue Lobster.

What I never tried was what this deer stuck inside an American Eagle store in Stillwater, Okla., did. He didn't whine, he didn't complain, he made like Rudolph and simply took off. Check out this incredibly timed video posted by fellow shopper Alec Williams.

Note to Schwarzenegger and Stallone: There's a new action hero in town.