Now Use Your Voice To Send And Request Money

November 12, 2016 2 min read

Online payments can be a hassle.Sooner or later it happens to all of us when we are in a position where we need money urgently. PayPal's new feature is designed to cut out the hassle of sharing your bank details again and again to share funds.

From today, PayPal users can now send and request payments using simple voice commands via Siri on iOS 10 on iPhone and iPad.All you have to say is “Hey Siri send this person (name) $20 using Paypal” and your work is done. The online payments company is making the new feature available to users in 30 countries, and in a number of languages.Whenever you send, receive, and spend money with PayPal, the app sends an instant notification to help you keep track of it all.

Also, the recipients can log in with their PayPal account, or create a new one instantly , to accept the funds once they receive a notification email stating that the another user has sent money.

According to PayPal's Senior Director Meron Colbeci, sending and receiving money from friends and family has long been one of the most popular activities on PayPal.

"In fact, last year we did $41 billion in peer-to-peer (P2P) volume across PayPal, Venmo and Xoom.And, with the holidays around the corner, PayPal predicts more than 17 million P2P transactions in the month of December alone,"he said.

PayPal's new feature will be immediately available to users in the United States, as well as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates.