What Companies Can Do For Better Team Building

Entrepreneur Staff
Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Premlesh Machama, the Managing Director of India-based job portal Career Builder, told Entrepreneur that teams can last longer by following these three simple steps.

1) Sense of Co-ownership

Companies should make it as a part of their culture that every stakeholder in the business, especially employees who work for them are the co-owners of the business.

2) Creating a Shared Vision

Shared vision does not mean giving ESOPs or talking about creating business plans together. It means involvement, engagement and access to everything within the organization so that employees feel comfortable with the set up, the process, the deliveries, the outcomes and the actions.

3) Have Robust Engagement

There are diverse thought processes within a business. In our current set up of business, all the three generations look at different pieces of business very differently. If all the three generations share a common objective then the gap between the three will be lesser and the engagement will become robust. 

