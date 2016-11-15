November 15, 2016 2 min read

Prithvi Shergill, the Chief Resources Officer of HCL Technologies, believes there is really no best practice an organization can follow.

“You need to invert the pyramid and let the employee decide what he or she finds interesting and intriguing,” says Shergill.

In a chat with Entrepreneur India, Shergill says every organization has to design practices that are relevant to what the organization wishes to create.

“Whether it is around hiring or learning or engagement, companies have to ensure what they do us very contextual to the time that they are operating in.”

The moment the organization starts hearing that its employees are bored, it’s time for them to worry about their future.

“Finding the work boring means employees are not learning anything new. There is always some work that is repetitive in some form or the other but the ability to always find value through new ideas and implementing them has to be encouraged.”

According to Shergill, people are truly looking for three things - they are looking for autonomy where they have the freedom to ideate, the freedom to decide and the freedom to act and that needs to be created in the system.

If these three are implemented, employees stick on and work towards better future of the company.