Human Resources

"There is Really No Best Practice an Organization Can Follow"

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prithvi Shergill, the Chief Resources Officer of HCL Technologies, believes there is really no best practice an organization can follow.

“You need to invert the pyramid and let the employee decide what he or she finds interesting and intriguing,” says Shergill.  

In a chat with Entrepreneur India, Shergill says every organization has to design practices that are relevant to what the organization wishes to create.

“Whether it is around hiring or learning or engagement, companies have to ensure what they do us very contextual to the time that they are operating in.”

The moment the organization starts hearing that its employees are bored, it’s time for them to worry about their future.

“Finding the work boring means employees are not learning anything new. There is always some work that is repetitive in some form or the other but the ability to always find value through new ideas and implementing them has to be encouraged.”

According to Shergill, people are truly looking for three things - they are looking for autonomy where they have the freedom to ideate, the freedom to decide and the freedom to act and that needs to be created in the system.

If these three are implemented, employees stick on and work towards better future of the company. 

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Human Resources

[Trends 2020] Skill Development In the HR Space To Be Critical

Human Resources

[Trends 2020] How will HRTech Shape This Year?

Human Resources

#7 Ways To Tackle HR Challenges In 2020