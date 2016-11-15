Viral Videos

Watch: Insane Amount of Fish Found Dead on Long Island

Too many bunker to count were discovered near the Hampton Bays.
Watch: Insane Amount of Fish Found Dead on Long Island
Image credit: Fish Guy Photos | Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Times are certainly contentious, but we didn't think they were apocalyptic. Well, this video that surfaced yesterday has us thinking otherwise.

Chris Paparo of Fish Guy Photos posted the disturbing video on Facebook. You just have to see this for yourself.

The massive die-off was most likely caused by oxygen deprivation after the bunker were chased into Long Island's Shinnecock Canal by bluefish, according to News 12 Long Island.

