Watch: Insane Amount of Fish Found Dead on Long Island

November 15, 2016 1 min read

Times are certainly contentious, but we didn't think they were apocalyptic. Well, this video that surfaced yesterday has us thinking otherwise.

Chris Paparo of Fish Guy Photos posted the disturbing video on Facebook. You just have to see this for yourself.

The massive die-off was most likely caused by oxygen deprivation after the bunker were chased into Long Island's Shinnecock Canal by bluefish, according to News 12 Long Island.