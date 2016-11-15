Apple

Apple Wants to Sell You a $300 Photo Book About Its Products

We're holding out for the BookBook Pro.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Wants to Sell You a $300 Photo Book About Its Products
Image credit: Apple

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor for Engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Apple is known for two things: design and modesty. Okay, one thing. Today, the company announced a new photo book that "chronicles 20 years of Apple design," called Designed by Apple in California.

Dedicated to the memory of its co-founder and former CEO, Steve Jobs, the new book intends to highlight both Apple's design process as well as its products. It features 450 photos of gadgets past and present, shot by Andrew Zuckerman, a photographer who is perhaps most famous for his Creature book and subsequent sequels.

Image credit: Apple

Designed by Apple in California employs Zuckerman's signature style: bold imagery contrasted against white backgrounds. In a foreword, Apple's Chief Design Officer Jonathan Ive says:

"While this is a design book, it is not about the design team, the creative process or product development. It is an objective representation of our work that, ironically, describes who we are. It describes how we work, our values, our preoccupations and our goals. We have always hoped to be defined by what we do rather than by what we say."

"We strive, with varying degrees of success, to define objects that appear effortless. Objects that appear so simple, coherent and inevitable that there could be no rational alternative."

The book itself is a linen-bound hardcover volume, available in two sizes. There's a small $199 10.2 inch by 12.75 inch and a larger $299 13 inch by 16.25 inch edition. Both will be available online and in select Apple stores around the world starting tomorrow, Wednesday Nov. 16.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

5 Accessories Under $40 That Make Your MacBook Even More Functional

Apple

Apple Ordered to Pay Employees for Time Lost to Bag Searches

Apple

Steve Wozniak Still Gets a $50 Paycheck Each Week From Apple