Online Payments Will Become a Game-changer Post Demonetization: Sachin Bansal

November 16, 2016 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sachin Bansal, the Executive Chairman of Indian eCommerce giant Flipkart, spoke at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Bangalore and gave his first comments on the Narendra Modi-led demonetization drive.

Addressing a bunch of young entrepreneurs, Bansal said that the intent behind demonetization is good but the government should have done more research for execution & should have roped in more experts.

Talking about the advantages, Bansal said online payments will become a game changer now owing to demonetization.

“People will further understand the value of online payments, said Bansal.

Flipkart, India's unicorn stature eCommerce pioneer is continuously waging a battle against U.S. arch-rival Amazon.

When asked about its competitors Alibaba and Amazon, Bansal said that he was not afraid of these two companies.

Bansal sounded confident in saying the e-commerce industry in India is growing and it will acquire profits in triple digits gradually.