Max Out Your Minutes!

Make every extra minute work for you later.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Feel like there's never enough time in the day? You probably have more time than you think. Maximize it by using those spare moments that typically go to waste. Here's what you can do with:

Five minutes

  • Enter the month's appointments in your calendar.
  • Send a fax.
  • Return a phone call. If the other person isn't there, you may be able to return several calls. Leave detailed voice mails about what action you need the other person to take, and you're one step closer to finishing the task.

10 minutes

  • Write a letter.
  • Open your mail or check your e-mail. Even if you don't have time to read it, you can immediately trash the obvious junk, then sort the rest into "urgent" and "regular priority."
  • File the papers cluttering your desk.
  • Delete old files from your computer.
  • Skim the newspaper of your favorite Web site.
  • If your office location allows, go outside for a 10-minute walk to energize yourself and clear your head.

30 minutes

  • Work on a small chunk of a complicated project.
  • Skim a magazine or two and clip relevant articles for later. (Read them next time you have a spare five, 10 or 30 minutes.)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market