Max Out Your Minutes!

May 22, 2000

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Feel like there's never enough time in the day? You probably have more time than you think. Maximize it by using those spare moments that typically go to waste. Here's what you can do with:

Five minutes

Enter the month's appointments in your calendar.

Send a fax.

Return a phone call. If the other person isn't there, you may be able to return several calls. Leave detailed voice mails about what action you need the other person to take, and you're one step closer to finishing the task.

10 minutes

Write a letter.

Open your mail or check your e-mail. Even if you don't have time to read it, you can immediately trash the obvious junk, then sort the rest into "urgent" and "regular priority."

File the papers cluttering your desk.

Delete old files from your computer.

Skim the newspaper of your favorite Web site.

If your office location allows, go outside for a 10-minute walk to energize yourself and clear your head.

30 minutes