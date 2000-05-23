Keep Your Cool

Hide your frazzled nerves when the pressure's on.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you're making a sales presentation, giving a speech or holding a crucial meeting with a big client, as an entrepreneur, there are plenty of situations that can make you sweat. How do you keep your cool when the pressure heats up?

Presentation Problem: Dry mouth
Quick Fix: Suck on a drool-inducing hard candy (try green apple or lemon) right up until your presentation.
If That Fails: If your mouth is so dry your lips stick to your teeth, coat your upper teeth with a thin layer of Vaseline.

Presentation Problem: Knocking knees/shaky hands
Quick Fix: Keep the offending body part behind the podium or under the table.
If That Fails: No podium or table? Pace back and forth or gesticulate so no one notices your quivering.

Presentation Problem: Embarrassing stomach noises
Quick Fix: Speak loudly and don't let a potentially disastrous silence fall.
If That Fails: Make a "decoy noise" with a chair, briefcase or squeaky pointer, or stand far enough away that your gurgles can't be heard.

Presentation Problem: Blushing
Quick Fix: Get a tan; your pink flush won't show as much.
If That Fails: Ride it out. Most people feel sympathy when they see you turn tomato.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market