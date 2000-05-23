Get Bizzed

Review of e-Citi's Bizzed.com

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're looking for a one-stop portal for all your small-business needs, try e-Citi's Bizzed.com. e-Citi, the e-commerce unit of Citigroup, formed this portal to help entrepreneurs gain access to big-business resources easily and securely. For example, the portal provides access to free support services from Citigroup, such as e-commerce capabilities; payroll and electronic banking; credit-card processing; postal services; financial services such as insurance and retirement plans; marketing and advertising support; and the procurement of business services at discounted prices.