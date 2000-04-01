Road Notes

Deals from Continental Airlines, Alamo Rent A Car and 1travel.com

April 1, 2000 1 min read

Continental Airlines has introduced a new feature on its Web site (http://www.continental.com) that lets travelers find special fares featured by the airline.

Alamo Rent A Car is remodeling its largest North American rental sites to include private and easily accessible changing areas, play centers for children, packing areas and clearer signage.

If you like flying on the cheap and don't mind a few surprises, 1travel.com has a new fare that might be ideal. The Internet travel company has introduced what it calls "White Label" fares-tickets so cheap that participating carriers have asked not to reveal the names of their airlines and certain flight details to the public. Full flight details are made available to you only after the purchase.

